The iPhone 8 may launch in September after all

Earlier this year it was rumored that the iPhone 8 wouldn't get the what's come to be standard September release date, but instead would launch later in the year. However, KGI Securities has a new set of predictions and it looks like the upcoming model might get its September reveal after all. A new report from the company, which is usually pretty spot on with its predictions, says that the iPhone 8 will likely launch alongside the 7s and 7s Plus models.
Unfortunately, the sooner-than-expected release date is also likely to come with short supplies, which will be low at launch and continue to be constrained throughout the holidays and into 2018.
KGI also says that the new models will come in three colors: black, silver and gold. The company expects that the new phones will work with fast charging when used with a separately-sold USB-C Lightning cable and may support wireless charging via an additional accessory. Earlier reports have also shown renders of the iPhone 8 with a nearly bezel-less display, a notch for the speaker and front-facing cameras and no home button.
If these supply predictions turn out to be true, expect long lines and quick sell outs come September.