The iPhone 8 may launch in September after all

Unfortunately, the sooner-than-expected release date is also likely to come with short supplies, which will be low at launch and continue to be constrained throughout the holidays and into 2018.

KGI also says that the new models will come in three colors: black, silver and gold. The company expects that the new phones will work with fast charging when used with a separately-sold USB-C Lightning cable and may support wireless charging via an additional accessory. Earlier reports have also shown renders of the iPhone 8 with a nearly bezel-less display, a notch for the speaker and front-facing cameras and no home button.

If these supply predictions turn out to be true, expect long lines and quick sell outs come September.