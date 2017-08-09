Acer's latest Chromebook packs speed in a tiny rugged body

As for the durability? Acer vows that the C771 can survive up to 132 pounds of force when closed, so it shouldn't crack you squeeze it into a backpack. It also meets military standards for drops, dust resistance and water resistance, so don't panic if you spill your drink.

Acer is aiming this system at the business and the school crowds -- don't expect to wander into a store and find one. However, the price will at least increase the chances of seeing one on your desk. Acer is selling regular and touchscreen versions of the C771 for $280 and $330 in August. The big question: what's the price of the Core i3 and i5 variants? They shouldn't be too pricey in a system like this, but they may be a tougher sell if they're closer to the price of a Windows PC.