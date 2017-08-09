Coldplay's Chicago concert will stream live in VR on August 17th

Yes, you can joke about Coldplay embracing VR in a bid to cling to pop culture relevancy, but this could still be important. VR may be catching on, but it's not very mainstream between the higher prices for dedicated headsets and the lack of hugely popular apps. If companies like Live Nation can regularly promise that you'll watch big-name bands as if you were on the stage, you might be more likely to dust off that freebie VR hardware and see what all the fuss is about.