Microsoft claims Surface reliability isn't really that bad

Consumer Reports said that it would no longer recommend Microsoft's Surface laptops and tablets because of "poor predicted reliability" compared to other brands, based on its surveys. Now Microsoft has responded, with a statement saying that it is "disappointed" in the decision and providing some of its own data.
Panos Panay, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Devices:
We are proud of our products and the amazing things our customers are doing with them. We stand firmly behind the quality and reliability of the Surface family of devices, and I can confidently tell you there has never been a better time to buy a Surface.