Microsoft claims Surface reliability isn't really that bad

The company says it has "learned a lot" while building Surface devices, with 1-2 failure and actual return rates for the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book that are "significantly" lower than the 25 percent number CR found. Meanwhile, its "incidents per unit" is claimed to have improved to the point that is below one percent. The Surface line has certainly had its share of issues over the years, with some issues fixed via software updates, but it's tough to say who is right on this one -- most of the laptops I've had from any company have failed to last beyond a year without at least one significant issue.