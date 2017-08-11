Amazon plans Prime Video shows with ‘Walking Dead’ creator

Skybound has quite a few comics on its roster, and Kirkman is a great get for Amazon. Not only is the company behind The Walking Dead, but it also publishes popular comics such as Outcast (which has already been developed into a TV show by Kirkman; its second season recently finished airing), Birthright and Invincible. It's just the latest example of studios -- especially streaming companies -- that are eager to acquire valuable intellectual property and sign on renowned content creators to develop TV shows and films.