Here's the first look at the 'Papers, Please' short film

The game was well-received and won Independent Games Festival, Game Developers Choice and BAFTA awards in 2014. And now Papers, Please is being made into a short film. Written by Russian filmmakers Liliya and Nikita Ordynskiy -- Nikita also directed the film -- it features the game's overworked inspector, played by Igor Savochkin. A very short teaser was just released and some production shots were posted on Twitter in May. The teaser just says that the film is coming in 2017 with no definite date attached, but for those who were fans of the game, this looks like it will be a nice addition to the story. And from the trailer it seems like the film has effectively captured the game's heavier tone. You can check out the trailer below.

Production shots from an upcoming Papers Please short film by Nikita and Liliya Ordynskiy. Really looking forward to this. pic.twitter.com/e1d3qwaHrq — Lucas Pope (@dukope) May 30, 2017