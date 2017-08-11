Samsung’s next wearable is the Gear Sport

Details on the device are sketchy -- the only hint we get as to the device's design is a schematic of the bottom of the device. We also know that it will have onboard support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Unsurprisingly, Samsung requested that the rest of the documents (including the operational description, parts list and other specifications) remain confidential.

With IFA coming up in the next few weeks, it's understandable that Samsung is focusing on a new watch/fitness device (or even introducing a new line of watches/fitness devices). We still don't have a lot of information, but now we're even more curious as to what the company has planned for the consumer electronics conference.