Samsung’s next wearable is the Gear Sport

There has been chatter about a Samsung watch for awhile now, and it looks like the rumors have legs. Android Headlines reports that the company has filed documents with the FCC about a device called the Samsung Gear Sport. Based on the included designs, it appears to be some sort of smartwatch or fitness device.
Details on the device are sketchy -- the only hint we get as to the device's design is a schematic of the bottom of the device. We also know that it will have onboard support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Unsurprisingly, Samsung requested that the rest of the documents (including the operational description, parts list and other specifications) remain confidential.
With IFA coming up in the next few weeks, it's understandable that Samsung is focusing on a new watch/fitness device (or even introducing a new line of watches/fitness devices). We still don't have a lot of information, but now we're even more curious as to what the company has planned for the consumer electronics conference.