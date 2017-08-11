Steam Link puts PC games on Samsung smart TVs

You can now play Steam games on your Samsung 2016 or 2017 smart TVs without having to worry about beta bugs and performance issues. The Steam Link app for the chaebol's latest smart TV models is now out of beta and available for download from the Smart Hub app store. Take note that your TV's firmware must be up to date to be able to install the app, but once you're done, you won't need the $50 Link device to play Steam games on what could be the biggest and clearest display in your home.