GoDaddy dumps white supremacist site 'Daily Stormer'

Adding insult to injury, a message has now appeared on Daily Stormer claiming it's been breached by hacking group Anonymous. "This site [is] now under the control of Anonymous. We have taken this site in the name of Heather Heyer a victim of white supremacist terrorism," reads the message. However, it seems the post may be a self-manufactured stunt. An account associated with the hacking group just tweeted that the alleged breach is a "false flag," with the aim of implicating Anonymous in the site's takedown.

GoDaddy is the latest company to recently distance itself from white supremacist users. Just last week, Airbnb canceled a bunch of accounts and bookings associated with the Unite The Right rally. However, as other Twitter users pointed out, it's surprising it took this long for GoDaddy to take action. To make matters worse, the Southern Poverty Law Center reportedly claims it informed the company about Daily Stormer (which describes itself as "The World's Most Genocidal Republican Website") months ago.

"If no action is taken after 24 hours, we will cancel the service," GoDaddy said in an email to TechCrunch. "Given this latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe...[it] could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service."

Hateful publications weren't the only ones in the Twitterverse's sights this weekend. Users have also been busy identifying those involved in the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville. A number of individuals were named and shamed, after the @YesYoureRacist account sent out a call asking for info on the participants. One torch-bearer even allegedly lost his job as a result of the Twitter crusade. And, as clarified by The Washington Post journalist Dave Weigel, the identification of participants at a public rally doesn't count as doxing -- therefore, it isn't in violation of Twitter's terms and conditions.