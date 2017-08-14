Pixel art RPG ‘Songbringer’ arrives on PS4 September 5th

The game is from the one-man studio Wizard Fu and is the brainchild of Nathanael Weiss. It's described as a love letter to the RPGs of old. Players control Roq, who travels to different planets on his spaceship. One day, he wakes up on a strange planet with his robot companion Jib at his side (Jib is playable by a local second controller). He has to figure out why he's on this planet, and in the process, he manages to awaken an evil ancient army.

Songbringer features real-time combat, powerups, online leaderboards and item crafting. If you've been itching to play an old-school RPG, it sounds like this game is just the ticket.