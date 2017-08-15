Atari partners with LGBT Media to make more inclusive games

There are clear incentives on both sides of the deal. For Atari, this is about cornering a relatively untapped market. Witeck Communications estimated in 2013 that the LGBTQ community would have $830 billion in buying power, and Atari hopes to profit while other software companies leave money on the table. For LGBT Media, it's a chance to boost its reach by associating with an "iconic" brand. There's no telling how well this will work, but it's evident that Atari at least wants to be sure its titles properly address the LGBTQ audience -- it's not just paying lip service.