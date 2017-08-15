Intel CEO Brian Krzanich drops out of Trump council

He resigned, he says, because he wants to make real progress, while "many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them." Krzanich added that we "should honor --- not attack -- those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values." He said he'll be willing to serve again when that changes.

On Saturday, Heather Heyer was killed by a terrorist who plowed his car into the crowd while she was protesting white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville. She's now the target of white supremacists' harassment, which led GoDaddy to pull down a known neo-Nazi website. Google also cancelled that website's registration, while Facebook has begun deleting Shares of a story from that domain disparaging the victim.

Intel wasn't the only company that dropped out of Trump's manufacturing council due to the incident in Charlottesville and the president's hesitation to condemn white supremacy. Under Armour chief Kevin Plank and Merck CEO Ken Frazier also left the group on Monday, with Frazier explaining that he did so "as a matter of personal conscience."