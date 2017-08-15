Peter Dinklage film ‘Rememory’ hits Google Play on August 24th

If you're going to get sad once Game of Thrones ends its current short season at the end of August, there's a little glimmer of hope: The show's star Peter Dinklage has a movie coming out then. Rememory, a science fiction thriller also starring Julia Ormond and the late Anton Yelchin, is set to release on Google Play Movies for free on August 24th. After that, it hits select theaters on September 8th.