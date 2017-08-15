Show More Results

Image credit: First Point Entertainment
Peter Dinklage film ‘Rememory’ hits Google Play on August 24th

See it for free there, or wait for select theaters on September 8th.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
44m ago in Services
First Point Entertainment

If you're going to get sad once Game of Thrones ends its current short season at the end of August, there's a little glimmer of hope: The show's star Peter Dinklage has a movie coming out then. Rememory, a science fiction thriller also starring Julia Ormond and the late Anton Yelchin, is set to release on Google Play Movies for free on August 24th. After that, it hits select theaters on September 8th.

Dinklage plays Sam Bloom, who tries to unravel the mystery of an inventor's mysterious death by using his newest creation: A device that can extract and replay a person's memories. While the film's reviews weren't exactly glowing, it's intriguing to see Google negotiate an early release on its Play platform.

