SteelSeries' new keyboard ensures you never miss a Discord alert

The keyboard has an aerospace aluminum frame and employs QX2 switches -- its own, signaling a departure from the Cherry switches it used in earlier sets. Each key fields RGB LEDs that can be programmed for particular displays linked to different alerts; In other words, you can set it to flash or glow different hues and durations to signify chats, emails or messages. Its keys have 4mm of travel, yet its ads claim they're whisper-quiet -- and are promised to last for 50 million presses.

But most exciting might be the integration of Discord into the SteelSeries Engine, the company's software to customize alerts, which will let you set specific alerts so you never miss a message. You can treat yourself to the the Apex M750 today for $140.