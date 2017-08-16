Google Docs version tracking makes collaboration easier

Google seems to be fond of rebrands, because starting today "revision history" is dubbed "version history." This is the place where you can track your team's changes. The new title also brings with it the ability to assign custom names to versions of a doc, sheet, or slide. That way you can keep on top of things by maintaining a historical record of your squad's progress. It can also be used to indicate that a doc is actually final (as in completed).

If you're someone that likes to review documents on the go, Google has you covered. Now, you can suggest edits to a doc from an iPhone or Android handset, and an iPad. Just click the three dots menu at the bottom right of your screen, turn on the "suggest changes" toggle, and input your thoughts in the new "suggestion mode."

Docs is also receiving a couple of quick-action prompts, including a new preview option that scrubs out comments and suggested edits to show a clean version of your draft. Or, you can skip the review stage altogether by instantly accepting or rejecting all changes. Both options can be accessed via the tools drop-down menu.

Rounding out the updates are a bunch of new templates and add-ons for businesses. And, G Suite is also integrating Google Cloud Search (which uses machine learning to find relevant info from across Google's productivity apps) for business and enterprise customers.