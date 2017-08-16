Motorola designed a phone screen that repairs itself

This seems like a dream for anyone who's ever smashed a phone screen. However, there are bound to be a few caveats. First, of course, is that this is a patent application -- there's no guarantee that Motorola or parent company Lenovo has something in the cards. And just like Motorola's anti-shatter screens, this may be an exercise in compromise. A polymer screen probably won't feel as nice to the touch as glass, and the technology never completely restores the screen's strength. If you're a butterfingers type, you might still have to take your phone in after enough abuse. This beats having to pay through the nose for a single fix, though, and it could easily make sense for rugged devices where drops are virtually expected.