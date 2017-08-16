US regulators recall refurbished Galaxy Note 4 batteries

So far, only one report of overheating has been made and no one has been injured. A recall notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website says that some of the batteries installed in the refurbished phones are counterfeit and are at risk of overheating. FedEx Supply Chain is sending out new batteries to consumers who received the Note 4s between December 2016 and April 2017. Customers will also get a postage paid box to return the faulty battery.

Around 10,000 batteries are being recalled and the commission urges those with the phones to stop using them and turn them off.