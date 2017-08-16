Shonin’s wearable Streamcam simplifies personal security

We're talking IP67 waterproof construction (like the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus), automatic cloud backup and a simple one-touch recording system. The Streamcam is available in LTE and WiFi flavors, and will record encrypted 1080p video to an included, and expandable, 8Gb SD card. An available clip-on battery pack will double the camera's shooting time, too. It's worth noting that base battery life isn't listed anywhere on the pitch page, however. Shonin promises direct broadcasts to Facebook, YouTube and "many other destinations" as well.

If there's a downside, it's that the Streamcam won't begin shipping until next February. That's the nature of Kickstarter projects. Given that Shonin's cofounder Sameer Hasan was behind the Kobu e-reader, maybe any worries about this device actually coming to market are unfounded.

The Kickstarter campaign has already raised $116,642 of its initial $30,000 target. If the $150,000 stretch goal is hit, the team promises to add software-based image stabilization. Currently, two early bird backing tiers have yet to sell out. $169 will get you a WiFi model, and $10 more will upgrade you to a LTE-equipped camera.

The price goes up from there, but unlike other campaigns there aren't any crazy things like dinner with the design team. Instead, Shonin is keeping everything focused on the product itself, opting for hardware bundles instead. Refreshing, no?