Twitter’s dilemma: What to do with Trump

Still, predicting how Twitter will interpret "harassment" amounts to little more than a guessing game.

The company has pledged in recent months to curb abuse across its network and last month, reported taking action on 10 times as many abusive accounts as it did a year ago. But Twitter is a private company that can moderate speech as it chooses, and it has repeatedly declined to reveal how it decides whether a ban is necessary. While its rules are public, the way Twitter interprets those rules -- outside blatant cases involving racism or threats of physical violence -- remains an enigma.

Franks said members of Twitter's trust and safety council -- advocates and academics who advise the company -- only provide general guidelines for managing harassment but don't discuss specific accounts. A potential decision to ban Trump would have to come from inside the company, not the council.

In practice, Twitter appears to limit censure as much as possible -- in part because the company seems to rely on First Amendment laws as a guideline, according to Franks. "The way that most social media companies are trying to navigate these issues is by more or less anchoring themselves alongside legal conceptions," she said. "Even though they're entitled to act in much more broad ways than the government, they often tend to adhere to those traditional concepts."

This is one reason Twitter has appeared to give Trump a wide berth to insult public figures: because it's the same thing the law does. Even then, York says certain famous people -- including Trump -- are treated more leniently by Twitter. "I would say that they're definitely creating an exception for him," she said.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hinted at a more liberal handling of Trump when he told Wired that their takedown policy accounts for "newsworthiness." "So we're not taking something down that people should be able to report on and actually show that this is what the source said," he said. "It's really important to make sure that we provide that source for the right reporting, and to minimize bias in articles."

"The problem for Twitter is going to be ... the day that something Donald Trump says on Twitter actually gets somebody killed." -- Mary Anne Franks, University of Miami

The key question is whether Trump should receive more scrutiny or less from moderators as arguably the world's most powerful human.

On one hand, his tweets -- including the insults -- indeed constitute newsworthy, political speech that the public has a right to know about. More free speech than a regular citizen, the argument goes, should be permissible. Bolstering this argument is a recently filed lawsuit against Trump from the Knight First Amendment Institute claiming that blocking citizens from his account is restricting their freedom of speech.

"Imagine a world in which the only Trump that we heard was the one that was carefully scripted by lawyers and advisors," said Ben Wizner, director of the ACLU's Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project and attorney for Edward Snowden. "We would be deprived of invaluable information about the president's state of mind, about his beliefs, about his erratic tendencies, about his television viewing. This is all information that has provided citizens with a window into who Trump is."

On the other hand, the weight of Trump's words as president have graver consequences than in the case of an average user. A mean tweet about Chuck Jones may not constitute harassment if a private citizen writes it. When Trump broadcasts it to 35 million followers, Jones receives threats. Similarly, for a regular citizen to post a gif of Trump beating up a CNN logo or ramming it with a train, it's considered "punching up"; on the president's account, it looks like a threat to the press -- as the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press has claimed.

Franks believes Trump's threats may only intensify in time. "The concern is -- especially with this particular president -- now you've got somebody with an incredible megaphone that can amplify abuse and harassment toward people in a way that's probably unlike any other person on Twitter," said Franks. "The problem for Twitter is going to be -- and I'm sorry to anticipate that this is probably going to come soon -- the day that something Donald Trump says on Twitter actually gets somebody killed. So at that point I think Twitter's going to have to recalibrate. But until then, I think they're really going to probably err on the side of leaving things up."

This puts Twitter in a bind.

Let Trump say what he wants as long as he doesn't cross any red lines and someone might get hurt. Twitter would then need to explain why it let his harassment slide for so long.

Shut him down and the company may take hits from free speech advocates as well as Trump supporters. What's more, Trump's tweets draw millions of users to the service every day. To ban Trump from Twitter would mean the private company loses one of its most valuable users, thereby making itself less relevant in the daily news cycle.

A reasonable first step may be for Twitter to acknowledge that Trump and other public figures are exceptions to its usual rules and codify that in its policies. Twitter and Facebook are not neutral platforms for expression. It was Trump's election that prompted Mark Zuckerberg to admit as much. Recently GoDaddy and Google cancelled domain registration for neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer for violating their terms of service. Now the rules set by services like Twitter will play a major role in defining what it means to be "modern day presidential."

With additional reporting by Daniel Cooper, Nicole Lee and Jessica Conditt