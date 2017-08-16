Tribeca's new TV festival highlights streaming and VR shows

The Tribeca Film Festival is no stranger to embracing technology as a creative tool, and that's true now that it's branching out into episodic video. Tribeca is hosting its first TV Festival in (where else?) New York City from September 22nd through the 24th, and it's clear that tech will play an important role. You'll see previews from conventional broadcasters like ABC, Fox and NBC, but you'll also see the premiere of the third season of Amazon's Red Oaks comedy, a panel for YouTube's Creators for Change and the debut of Look But With Love, a Within VR documentary about Pakistan's social challenges.