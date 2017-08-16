Zooming photos is finally a thing for image-driven Pinterest

The app has seen a few changes of late that have given a lot of added functionality. Earlier this year it launched Lens, which allows users to take pictures and then find Pins related to objects in the photo. Updates in May then made it possible to search multiple items in the same pic and find recipes based on photos of food. And recently, Pinterest gave Lens the capability to help users put together outfits and find new clothes they might like.

The new zoom feature starts rolling out to iOS users today and Pinterest says Android users will get access to it soon.