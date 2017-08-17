ASUS goes dual-camera crazy for its ZenFone 4 series

ZenFone 4 Pro and ZenFone 4

The ZenFone 4 Pro (ZS551KL) is essentially the direct descendant of the ZenFone 3 Zoom, featuring a 2x zoom dual camera, a Snapdragon 835 chipset and the same 500-nit, 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display. Unlike the old full-metal body, this time ASUS opted for a glass-metal-glass sandwich design, with both sides using 2.5D Gorilla Glass panels that are flush with the aluminum mid-frame's rounded edges. The fingerprint reader has been relocated to the front for a cleaner look on the back; this is also consistent across the entire ZenFone 4 line plus the recently launched ZenFone AR.

The main sensor on the dual camera is the same 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 as seen on the ZenFone 3 Zoom, which is a good thing: it comes with large 1.4um pixels for better light sensitivity, and this is boosted with a fast f/1.7 aperture plus 4-axis image stabilization -- optical stabilization for stills and electronic stabilization for videos. As before, the main sensor here takes advantage of ASUS' "TriTech+" bundle for supposedly speedy and accurate autofocus. This consists of 2nd-gen laser AF for improved low-light performance, the usual dual-pixel phase detection AF plus continuous subject tracking AF.

Thanks to this bundle plus ASUS' SuperPixel Engine, advanced users can use this main sensor to go fully manual, do slow motion capture (up to 120 fps in 1080p), use its 32-second slow shutter mode, 4K time lapse mode (with dedicated power saving feature) and a super resolution mode (creating a 48-megapixel image by combining four 12-megapixel images into one).

The secondary sensor is a Sony IMX351 (the one on the HTC U11's front camera), which is paired with an f/2.6 aperture for both 2x optical zoom and bokeh effect (aka "Portrait Mode"). While it has smaller 1um pixels, ASUS went with this sensor to take advantage of its higher resolution for further digital zoom -- up to 10x in total, when needed. It's worth noting that this sensor only uses the old-school contrast detection AF instead of "TriTech+," so it's probably best reserved for well-lit environments.

The front camera is pretty nice, too, featuring an 8-megapixel Sony IMX319 (again with large 1.4um pixels), f/1.9 aperture, an 88-degree wide angle view and phase detection AF. Naturally, you'll find the usual beauty mode here (and also on the rear cameras, in fact) with various options for the skin, eyes and contour.

Other bits include 802.11ad WiGig connectivity (in single SIM mode), dual speakers, tri-mic noise cancellation and a generous 3,600 mAh battery. Depending on your regional market, the ZenFone 4 Pro may come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage (with microSD expansion using the second SIM slot). Prices start at $599.