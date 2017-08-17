Google tests a version of its Search app for data-lacking locales

Google is testing a lite version of its search app in Indonesia, according to reports from Android Police. The company placed ads on Facebook in the country inviting users to try out the app, which is being called "Search (Test App)" for now. This app and others like it are aimed at users with poor internet connections or limited data and typically take up less space on phones and use less RAM when running.
This pilot app works when connections are sluggish and uses less data. It also has features that work offline. Along with Google search capabilities, it also has icons that easily get you to things like news, weather and a translation page and you can personalize those icons so the page only shows features you're interested in.
Other lite apps that have been released included versions from Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, all of which are geared towards emerging markets. But as we know, the US has some pretty serious gaps in internet coverage and these sorts of apps could be very welcome in certain regions. However, for now, Search lite is only being tested in Indonesia.