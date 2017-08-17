Hyundai shifts focus from fuel cell cars to EVs

But it's not given up on fuel cell altogether. The company has unveiled a near-production version of its new fuel cell SUV, which boasts a driving range of more than 800km per charge -- nearly double the 415km range of its current Tucson fuel cell SUV -- which is due to hit Korean roads next year. A fuel cell bus and a further fuel cell sedan car are also in the works. The company clearly still has its eyes on fuel cell technology as part of its long game, but until it achieves economies of scale electric battery cars will keep it busy.