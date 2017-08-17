LG V30 leak shows a refined, almost bezel-free phone

The V30, like its V20 and V10 siblings, will have better camera performance, too. LG has already bragged about the f/1.6 aperture, the lowest available on a smartphone, and the glass, rather than plastic lens. Together, those features will allow better low-light performance and reduce edge distortion, LG says. Past V-models have featured strong audio recording and playback, so we'd expect that to remain on the V30.

It will likely have a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, but LG seems to have sacrificed the removable backplate and battery on the V20. As expected, it has also done away with the gimmicky second screen at the top. Overall, LG has taken everything we liked about the last two models, improved them, and then wrapped them in an elegant, understated body that finally doesn't scream "awkward."