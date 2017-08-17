Monster's headphones get their own voice assistant

World's first or not, Melody adds a new level of hands-free convenience to Monster's devices. You'll have to download the Melody app from Google Play or iTunes and pair it with your device. But once that's done, you can simply tap on the headphones when you want to tell Melody to play a specific song, album or artist. You can also tell it to skip/pause a track, turn the volume up/down or to access iHeartRadio, Spotify Premium, NPR and, in the near future, Tidal.

Monster says Melody relies on data connection instead of WiFi, so you can use the assistant anywhere you have signal. However, that also means you'll have to leave your data on even at home. In addition, you can't use Melody with the Monster cups you already have, even if the AI is already on the app stores. It can only pair with the voice-compatible versions of Elements, Clarity HD and iSport Freedom V2 fitness headphones that Monster is releasing later this month.