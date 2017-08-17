'Splatoon 2' Switch bundle is a $380 Walmart exclusive

In case you've been holding off on picking up a Nintendo Switch until it had a pack-in game, you're in luck. Nintendo has announced that it's releasing a special Splatoon 2 version of the console replete with neon green and pink Joy-Cons, a carrying case and a download code for the seafood-starring shooter. If there's a downside, it's that the bundle will only be available from Walmart. Assuming that doesn't deter you, it'll cost $379.99 starting September 8th. So, for an extra $80, you'll get a much-needed carrying case and a solid game -- it's a veritable circus of value.