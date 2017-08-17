‘World of Tanks’ adds single-player campaigns on August 22nd

War Stories will have two campaigns and three chapters to start. Brothers in Armor features Red Army soldiers fighting Nazis and serves a training mission to get new players comfortable with all of the game's features. Flashpoint Berlin centers around the Soviet blockade of Berlin and British soldiers trying to get through it. Two more stories are in the works including an invasion of Great Britain and alternate version of the Cuban Missile Crisis. War Stories will be released episodically with Operation Sealion set to release in September and Kennedy's War coming in October.

The new campaign will be available on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S and PlayStation 4.