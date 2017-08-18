Apple demonstrates how the iPad Pro was made for iOS 11

For instance, one video shows how to drag the messages app out of the dock and place it as a panel on the side of the screen. Then, you can continue to work on an a presentation or other app, and share your finished artwork with a client just by dragging it over.

With the Files app, you can view and open files from iPad folders, as well as iCloud, Dropbox and other cloud apps. It's easy to then favorite, drag-and-drop and organize them -- much like with, well, a Mac or PC. Other videos show how to scan, sign and send documents, mark up files with Apple Pencil and "get the most out of your hands," by dragging and dropping multiple photos .

With 4GB of RAM and a peppy A10X chip, the latest 10.5-inch iPad Pro (and earlier models) can easily handle the new features, and Apple's Smart Keyboard and Pencil stylus make it more like a laptop than ever before. The new videos clearly show, though, that iOS 10 was severely holding the devices back. With iOS 11 coming sometime this September, it'll almost be like Apple is launching the iPad Pro all over again.