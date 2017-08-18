Google Home guides you through Vogue’s 125th anniversary issue

Google's partnerships with media companies for Home add-ons goes beyond advertisements for Beauty and the Beast. For next month's 125th anniversary issue of Vogue, readers can ask Google Assistant for more information on a quintet of articles. Once they do, the journalists who wrote them will share bits of interviews with Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey that didn't make it to print. No, it isn't Spotify voice control, but at least it isn't an unprompted ad for a movie, either.