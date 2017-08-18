Microsoft's Surface app shows accessory battery levels

The new feature, shown as a battery icon in the sidebar, only works with Microsoft accessories, and not all of them apparently. One commenter at Windows Central noted that only the latest Surface "SP4" pen supports the feature, while the older "SP3" model doesn't. Another commenter notes that a firmware update might be required for other peripherals.

Speaking of peripherals, Microsoft has also changed the way you adjust Pen pressure settings in the Surface app, adding an advanced configuration mode and a graph. Both of the new features are in version 23.0.602.0 of the Surface app, available in the Windows 10 store, which should be available now or soon