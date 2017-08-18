TCL limits its budget-friendly 4K smart TV to one size

When we picked TCL's P-Series Roku 4K Smart TV for our Buyer's and Back to School Guides, we noted a perfectly good television with an "extra-bright screen, good contrast and accurate colors" — a steal for $650. The Wirecutter named it "The Best 4K TV on a Budget," and CNET loved it. At the time, the TV was also available at a more budget and space-friendly $500, 50-inch model as well as a higher-end 65-inch display for $1000. Now the company is apparently dropping the smaller and larger sizes and will only make the 55-inch version of this budget TV.