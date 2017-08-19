Sorry, Amazon is canceling your 'free' Echo Dot

If you thought that free Echo Dot was too good to be true... well, you were right. Amazon is cancelling zero-cost orders for the tiny smart speaker, informing buyers that a "technical error" was responsible for the surprise Audible discount. You won't walk away empty-handed if you seized the opportunity, mind you. Amazon is giving would-be buyers a $5 promotional credit, so you might still get a break on the Dot if that's what you were after. Just don't expect to see a repeat slip-up any time soon.