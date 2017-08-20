Microsoft unveils 'Minecraft' edition Xbox One S

How devoted are you to Minecraft? Devoted enough that you want your console to be a living, breathing representation of the construction game? If so, you're in luck. Microsoft has unveiled a limited edition Minecraft Xbox One S that drapes the entire console in Mojang's blocky art style. There's a grass block on the front, a transparent, redstone-laced bottom and a Creeper-themed green controller (there's an optional pink, pig-themed gamepad). Naturally, it'll include a copy of Minecraft (with the Better Together update).