AT&T's latest tablet is basically a vehicle for DirecTV Now

AT&T would really, really like you to try DirecTV Now. So much so, in fact, that it's releasing a tablet where its streaming video services are the centerpiece. The Primetime is a mostly unremarkable 10-inch LTE slate in terms of hardware (more on that later), but it includes a TV Mode with quick access to favorite video apps from your home or lock screen -- naturally, AT&T hopes this means the preloaded DirecTV and DirecTV Now apps. You can use it to jump to the likes of Netflix or YouTube, of course, but the feature is clearly meant for the live TV crowd.
There are a pair of helpful hardware perks to support your video viewing, including dual Bluetooth audio streams (good for kids in the back seat on a road trip, AT&T says) and twin front-facing speakers with Dolby audio. After that, though, this is very much a run-of-the-mill tablet: you're looking at a full HD screen, a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
The price is right, though. When the Primetime arrives on August 25th, you're looking at $200 outright ($10 per month over 20 months) or $30 on a two-year contract. If you just want a tablet for keeping up with TV while you're on vacation, you probably don't need to spend more.