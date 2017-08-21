AT&T's latest tablet is basically a vehicle for DirecTV Now

There are a pair of helpful hardware perks to support your video viewing, including dual Bluetooth audio streams (good for kids in the back seat on a road trip, AT&T says) and twin front-facing speakers with Dolby audio. After that, though, this is very much a run-of-the-mill tablet: you're looking at a full HD screen, a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

The price is right, though. When the Primetime arrives on August 25th, you're looking at $200 outright ($10 per month over 20 months) or $30 on a two-year contract. If you just want a tablet for keeping up with TV while you're on vacation, you probably don't need to spend more.