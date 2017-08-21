Show More Results

Image credit: Zoink
Cute and creepy adventure game 'Fe' hits Switch in 2018

Sing for the freedom of a dark, lively forest.
David Lumb
Zoink

A year ago, Electronic Arts kicked off its indie publishing program EA Originals by announcing an intriguing gem: Fe, created by studio Zoink from Gothenberg, Sweden. The wordless adventure game follows a woodland creature as it roams a geometric, stylized wonderland. Today at Gamescom, we got another trailer and great news for Switch fans: The game is coming to Nintendo's console in early 2018.

While the first footage we saw at E3 2016 showed promise, today's video threatened some seriously heartwarming adventure. The game's furry, polygonal protagonist 'sings' to different animals and entities it meets along the way, which coo and yelp in response. Let's be honest: This game looks tailor-made for the Switch's demographic. Folks who embraced Zelda: Breath of the Wild's lush, vibrant landscape and adventure will lunge for Fe's odd yet endearing gameplay, which also seems chill enough for the console's younger players.

