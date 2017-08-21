Cute and creepy adventure game 'Fe' hits Switch in 2018

Fe arrives to the Nintendo Switch in Early 2018 and is being developed by @EA Originals! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/e41PyxjnFX — Nintendo Switch (@NintendoSwitchC) August 21, 2017

While the first footage we saw at E3 2016 showed promise, today's video threatened some seriously heartwarming adventure. The game's furry, polygonal protagonist 'sings' to different animals and entities it meets along the way, which coo and yelp in response. Let's be honest: This game looks tailor-made for the Switch's demographic. Folks who embraced Zelda: Breath of the Wild's lush, vibrant landscape and adventure will lunge for Fe's odd yet endearing gameplay, which also seems chill enough for the console's younger players.