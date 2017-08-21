A live-action reboot of ‘The Jetsons’ is headed to ABC

The original series aired from 1962-1963 and was revived in the mid-1980s. It's also been given the feature film treatment twice with the 1990 Jetsons: The Movie and The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!, which was released this year. Another animated Jetsons film is currently in the works via Warner Bros. and Sausage Party and Shrek 2 co-director Conrad Vernon.

That ABC has ordered a put pilot means the The Jetsons is likely to get picked up. There's no word yet on casting.