‘Star Wars Battlefront II' space skirmishes put Yoda in the cockpit

Starfighter Assault supports up to 24 players, and it includes class-based ships and objective-driven gameplay. Plus it features classic Star Wars vehicles, such as the Millennium Falcon. The announcement video for Starfighter Assault shows Yoda, Darth Maul, Luke Skywalker and other characters in the cockpits of their preferred spaceships.

This time around, EA has been emphasizing Battlefront II's brand-new single-player mode, which tells a story from the Galactic Empire's point of view.

