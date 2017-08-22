HP's first Omen X gaming laptop is built for overclocking

To start, the 17-inch system's vapor chamber cooling and high-powered fans are good enough to allow both your own processor overclocking (it's an unlocked Core i7, naturally), memory overclocking and factory-overclocked graphics chips up to the GeForce GTX 1080. Need to upgrade? There's a single panel that offers access to the RAM, storage and other user-replaceable parts. There's a mechanical keyboard with programmable macros, too. And even compared to many other gaming laptops, it's flashy -- on top of per-key RGB lighting on the keyboard, there's a translucent window to let you see inside.

It's not a slouch in other areas. You can choose between either a 1080p 120Hz (with G-Sync) or 4K depending on whether you prioritize frame rates or sheer pixel density. There's DTS Headphone support for simulated surround sound, a RAID 0 option for faster storage, Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers and a slew of ports that include two Thunderbolt 3 connectors and a headset-ready dual audio jack.

The Omen X Laptop should reach Europe, the Middle East and Africa sometime in November for €2,799 (about $3,300). We've asked HP for American launch details and will keep you posted. The price definitely isn't outlandish for an all-out gaming laptop (that's Acer's territory), but nor would we call it a tremendous value -- as with most systems like this, it's about performance (and bragging rights) above all else.

