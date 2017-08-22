SNES-inspired 3DS XL hits Europe in October

Miss out on the SNES Classic pre-orders that went up (and promptly sold out) overnight? Nintendo has a consolation prize for you. Sort of. The storied game-maker will release a Super Nintendo-themed 3DS XL this October 13th. There's a catch though: It'll only be available in Europe. As Polygon notes, last year Japan got a Super Famicom-styled 3DS XL, and it still hasn't made its way to our shores. But given that the Super Famicom itself was exclusive to Japan, that makes sense. The same can't be said for the SNES one. We've reached out to Nintendo for more information and will update this post should it arrive.