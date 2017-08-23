Amazon's new education tool helps students become better writers

Meanwhile, educators can use the Teacher View to leave comments or suggestions on essays or another type of story a student may be writing. Amazon says the key is to make curriculums fun and engaging, which is why kids are able to pick exactly how they'd like to write an idea using Bursts. With Text Message, for example, they can have pretend like two fictional characters are having a conversation. Again, this is about making students feel comfortable before they even begin the writing process.

Schools can get TenMarks Writing starting today for $4 per student every year. As mentioned earlier, the program is intended for kids between 4th and 6th grade, though Amazon says the program will also have tools for 7th and 8th graders "soon."