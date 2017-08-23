ESPN's mobile app personalizes your live sports streams

ESPN is keeping up its recent trend of letting you watch sports your way. The TV network has updated its Android and iOS apps with a reworked Watch tab that gives you a more personalized approach to video, including live video -- if there's an in-progress game or show, you'll have quick access to it. Naturally, this personal touch extends to on-demand video like replays (including newly-added ESPN3 replays), clips and collections.
You'll also like this update if you want to see whether or not live video is worth the trouble. There's now a 10-minute preview of live video for people who aren't signed into a TV provider. While this probably won't convince you to subscribe to an expensive cable package by itself, it could give you an idea as to whether or not you'd enjoy watching football on your phone.