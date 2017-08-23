Google search uses a medical quiz to help diagnose depression

The questionnaire is part of a larger effort from internet giants to provide helpful and potentially life-saving information to people with mental health issues. Facebook is testing AI that can detect suicidal comments and make it easier to get help, while its Instagram service recently started offering support to users when their friends report concerning posts.

In many cases, they're concerned both about offering a helping hand as well as making sure that you get accurate information. Google and others are determined to fight fake news, and they know that the consequences of false or incomplete medical information could be serious. If you need help, they want to be sure you get the appropriate support.