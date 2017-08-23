Lucha Libre will stream 'Triplemania XXV' on Twitch

Triplemania turns 25 this year, and in keeping with its adrenaline-pulsing theatrics you'd expect it to do something pretty special to celebrate, which is why fans will be able to bypass pay-per-view and watch the whole thing live on Twitch. Showcasing what is arguably the match of the decade, between Dr Wagner Jr and Psycho Clown, Triplemania XXV will be broadcast with commentary in English and Spanish, with a "best of" Triplemania marathon leading up to the main event. Viewers can play with wrestling-themed emojis, and the sport's biggest stars will take to Twitch's chat function to rile up their fans.