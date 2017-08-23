Pre-register for 'Monument Valley 2' on Google Play

When you hit the pre-register button on the Play store, you're essentially signing up to get a notification on your device when the app is released. Once you've registered, you can unregister with another click (or tap) on the same button. Monument Valley 2 has you guiding a mother and child duo across a magical landscape, full of mysterious, moving architecture and secret pathways. It's a good thing to see it showing up on Android, so even more of us can check it out. We've reached out to developer Ustwo to find out when it will officially release and will update this post when we hear back.