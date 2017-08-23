Samsung is giving Note 7 owners a hefty discount on the Note 8

If you were one of the millions of people who had to give up the recalled Galaxy Note 7, fret not, because Samsung has your back. Today, as part of its Unpacked 2017 event in NYC, the company revealed that those of you who owned the previous model will get a hefty discount on the new Note 8. The only thing you have to do is trade in your current device and, depending on the brand and condition of it, you can get up to $425 off the latest Note smartphone. If you're interested in the juicy mea culpa offer from Samsung, you'll be able to take advantage of it on Aug. 24th, the day pre-orders go live on its website.
It's worth noting that this seems to be only for US customers who purchased a Note 7, but we have contacted Samsung to find out if it plans to run a similar promo elsewhere.
