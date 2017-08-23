Watch Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 livestream at 11AM ET

If you've been eagerly awaiting the return of the Galaxy Note after the drama surrounding last year's model, today is the day. At 11AM ET, Samsung will reveal the Note 8 and perhaps a few other things during the festivities. We'll be there to cover all the news as it happens, including our analysis and witty commentary via a liveblog. If you want to livestream the event, Samsung is hosting one of those right here. When the time comes, keep it locked here for all the action and reaction as the company seeks to rebound from its stumble(s) with the Note 7.

