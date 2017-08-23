‘Swords of Ditto’ scratches that retro ‘Zelda’ itch

If you have watched the announce trailer (you should), you can tell that there's an awful lot of love baked into the game, which lands on PS4 and PC next year. Even the randomly-generated hero (it can be a robot, yes!) somehow endears themselves to me over a mere 30-minute hands-on play.

I'm playing alongside OneBitBeyond's Jonathan Biddle, who explains his through a sample of secondary weapons you earn to complement your sword. There's lighting paper to set foes and grass on fire, a bow and arrow (of course), as well as more esoteric weapons like a nerf gun (which does no damage but can trigger switches), a golf club, a huge horse chestnut mace and many more. These work not only as weapons, but help you progress through dungeons, and weaken the big end boss. (You could attack her right at the start of the game, but I was warned that would not end well...)

Yep, two adventurers can play alongside each other, which makes some enemies easier to take down, but sometimes makes some puzzles harder -- timed platform jumping is not a fun team activity.

Besides your home town, the world you explore is regenerated each time your hero dies: dungeons also are redrawn, enemy placement redistributed, and puzzles swapped around. Not that you'll have to struggle across the map to hop from distant dungeons to home: just summon a trans-dimensional bus with a kazoo. Don't worry, the whimsy isn't ever cloying, and some of the characters already teased, like a feline fight arena teacher or a sweaty octopus stewing in a hotspring bath will likely pull you further into the game. Never underestimate the power of silly ideas and cute design.

The game is a lot of fun, especially combining multiple weapons and gadgets for extra destruction. And while the game is headed for PC and PS4 next spring, given the cooperative play option and how much inspiration it takes from the guy in green with the pointy ears, is it too much to ask for a Switch port?

