Walmart uses Google's AI shopping assistant to fight Amazon

Google's Express delivery service has just gained another big player in addition to Target and Costco: Walmart. Soon, you'll be able to buy items from the major retailer with your voice through Google Home or via the Google Express website or app and then have your purchase delivered to your home. That's made even better by the fact that the service now delivers for free, so long as you meet a merchant's minimum purchase requirement. Unlike Amazon Prime, you don't even need to pay a membership fee.
Besides having thousands of items to choose from -- everything "from laundry detergent to Legos," the tech titan says -- you can also have a personalized shopping experience by linking your existing Walmart account with Google. After you do, Google's voice control AI Assistant can let you know what size of detergent or kind of soda you chose last time you ordered whenever you make a new purchase. It's definitely a handy feature, especially if you're haphazardly adding things to your cart and haven't really made a definitive list of what to buy.
Unfortunately, Walmart won't be available on Google Express until sometime in late September. You can sign up to receive a notification the moment you can start shopping from the store through the service, but you'll have to make do with the other merchants for now.