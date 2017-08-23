Walmart uses Google's AI shopping assistant to fight Amazon

Besides having thousands of items to choose from -- everything "from laundry detergent to Legos," the tech titan says -- you can also have a personalized shopping experience by linking your existing Walmart account with Google. After you do, Google's voice control AI Assistant can let you know what size of detergent or kind of soda you chose last time you ordered whenever you make a new purchase. It's definitely a handy feature, especially if you're haphazardly adding things to your cart and haven't really made a definitive list of what to buy.

Unfortunately, Walmart won't be available on Google Express until sometime in late September. You can sign up to receive a notification the moment you can start shopping from the store through the service, but you'll have to make do with the other merchants for now.