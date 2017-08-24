Apple’s Iowa data center could make Siri better in the US

Apple has been building data centers powered by renewable energy across the US for some time, now, with facilities in North Carolina, Arizona and Reno. The tech company plans to build it's latest data center -- a 400,000 square foot facitlity -- in Waukee, Iowa by 2020. Construction should begin early next year with the resulting center aimed at supporting users of Apple's online services in North America. "Our new data center in Iowa will help serve millions of people across North America who use Siri, iMessage, Apple Music and other Apple services -- all powered by renewable energy," said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement.
Apple says that the center will add 550 construction and operations jobs in the Des Moines area. The company will also contribute up to $100 million to a new Public Improvement Fund for parks, libraries, recreational spaces and infrastructure in Waukee. The city already has plans to build a youth sports center, which includes a greenhouse, playground, fishing pier and sports fields, with the funding.
"We're honored Apple is choosing Iowa for the site of its most technologically advanced data center to date," said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in a statement. "Apple's commitment to innovation and renewable energy leadership mirrors our own. This investment in our state is vital as we continue to develop as a technology hub and grow our workforce."