Apple’s Iowa data center could make Siri better in the US

Apple says that the center will add 550 construction and operations jobs in the Des Moines area. The company will also contribute up to $100 million to a new Public Improvement Fund for parks, libraries, recreational spaces and infrastructure in Waukee. The city already has plans to build a youth sports center, which includes a greenhouse, playground, fishing pier and sports fields, with the funding.

"We're honored Apple is choosing Iowa for the site of its most technologically advanced data center to date," said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in a statement. "Apple's commitment to innovation and renewable energy leadership mirrors our own. This investment in our state is vital as we continue to develop as a technology hub and grow our workforce."